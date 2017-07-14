A decade in prison for shooting of 11-year-old boy

A Buffalo man is going to prison for shooting an 11-year-old boy.

The Erie County District Attorney's Office says Detavion Magee, 22, has been sentenced to 10 years in prison for a gunfight that resulted in a stray bullet hitting 11-year-old Juan Rodriguez.

It was June 2016 at about 8 p.m. on Humason Avenue off Genesee Street in Buffalo when rival gang members pulled up in a vehicle beside Magee and gunfire was exchanged. Rodriguez was shot in the head as he was helping his younger siblings inside the family home to escape the shooting.

Now 13, Rodriguez is still recovering from his injury.