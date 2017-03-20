DeJac attorney sets sights on State Supreme Court

A prominent Western New York attorney has thrown his hat into the ring for State Supreme Court.

The nationally-recognized civil rights attorney Steven Cohen says his experience representing people on

all sides of issues makes him uniquely qualified to be a State Supreme Court Justice.

“I realized as a lawyer I was helping people seek justice one case at a time and sometimes that takes years," Cohen said in announcing his candidacy. "It occurred to me that if I was on the bench, I could efficiently dispense justice to many more people.”

Cohen currently is the Litigation Chair at the law firm of HoganWillig. Among his cases, Cohen represented the late Lynn Dejac in her civil case for being wrongfully imprisoned in the death of her teen daughter, Crystalynne. He also represented Buffalo Police Detective Dennis Delano on charges he improperly released investigation information in the DeJac case.