Dense fog follows unseasonably warm Saturday

Dense fog spread over much of the region Sunday morning. The National Weather Service warned motorists to slow down and be prepared for rapid changes in visibility. Conditions were expected to improve as the day goes on.

On Saturday, people headed outdoors to enjoy an unseasonably mild day. Temperatures reached the upper 50s.

The Buffalo Zoo was overwhelmed by visitors while families strolled along Canalside.

The mild temperatures will continue Sunday.

Cooler temperatures return Monday, along with wind and rain. By the end of the week, expect a return of lake effect snow, though it's still to early to say where the snow will fall.