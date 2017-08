July sales are down across the board for the Detroit Three automakers, 15.5 percent for GM, 10 percent for Chrysler and 7.5 percent for Ford. That makes seven straight months of declines for the U.S. auto industry at large. Now, considering the last two years basically broke every kind of sales record in the books, 2017 sales are still shaping up to reach fairly respectable levels, historically speaking.

