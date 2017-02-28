Development coming to overlooked stretch of Main Street

There's going to be more renovation of Main Street's 500 block in Downtown Buffalo, a block of deteriorating buildings best known for decades as one where little happened.

WBFO's Mike Desmond reports.

Now, with cars once again moving along Main Street, developer Roger Trettel has stepped up his projects and purchased four of the buildings on the block, one of which has been renovated and rented.

On Monday, the city Planning Board approved plans from architect Tommaso Briatico to renovate the other three buildings. Briatico says 521 Main will go from a blank facade to one of aluminum and glass, at the request of the Preservation Board.



"We did that for them. And, we used an aluminum panel to accommodate that, "Briatico explained.

Through some complicated design and construction, a new elevator will serve buildings with different floor heights. One of the buildings reaches back to Washington Street. Work is expected to start soon.