DeVos rescinds Obama-era directives cracking down on federal student loan servicers

If you are one of the 42 million people out there with federal student loans, you have surely come into contact with a loan servicer. That is a company or nonprofit paid by the federal government to collect your payments and handle any problems with the loan — the name Navient may ring a bell. One of the last moves of the Obama administration was to sue the company for allegedly cheating borrowers and making it harder for them to repay their loans. This week, Education Secretary Betsy DeVos withdrew several Obama-era policies aimed at cleaning up the industry.

