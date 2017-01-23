Related Program: 
Dippin' Dots attempts a fresh start with Sean Spicer

By Kai Ryssdal 10 hours ago
    White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer speaks during a daily briefing at the James Brady Press Briefing Room of the White House January 23, 2017 in Washington, DC. 
In the past, we've talked about how companies are making adjustments to get along with the new president. For some, a healthy relationship with the new administration isn't just about the president — but for his closest advisers too.

Remember Dippin' dots, the little flash-frozen balls of ice cream mixed with liquid nitrogen?

Trump's press secretary, Sean Spicer, has had a long and public feud with the company — he lambasted them in a string of tweets between 2010 and 2015, saying that they are "NOT the ice cream of the future." 

Today, the company, like others in the Trump economy, wants to make amends — saying, in an open letter, that it'd like to be friends, not foes, with the White House.

"We've enjoyed double-digit growth sales for the past three years. That means we're creating jobs and opportunities," wrote Dippin' Dots CEO Scott Fischer. "We hear that's on your agenda too."

Unfortunately, I think I might be with Spicer on this one.