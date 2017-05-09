Discover Niagara Shuttle opens for second season

A complimentary transportation service that connected numerous tourist attractions in Niagara County is opening for its second season, expanding its list of destinations stretching from Niagara Falls to Youngstown.


The Discover Niagara Shuttle debuted last year, providing tourists with a free ride to a dozen attractions, including the Niagara Falls USA Official Visitor Center, Aquarium, Whirlpool State Park, Village of Lewiston, Youngstown and Old Fort Niagara. This year, three more stops have been added: Oakwood Cemetery, Third Street Entertainment District and the city's train station, which includes the Underground Railroad Heritage Center.

Sara Capen, executive director of the Niagara Falls National Heritage Area, speaks during a ceremony announcing the opening of the Discovder Niagara Shuttle's 2017 season. Listening at right are Niagara Falls Mayor Paul Dyster, Congressman Brian Higgins and Niagara University President Rev. James Maher.
Credit Michael Mroziak, WBFO

 

"The development of tourism products that showcase our landscape, our history, our heritage and our culture are crucial to the revitalization Niagara Falls and the Niagara Region," said Sara Capen, executive director of the Niagara Falls National Heritage Area.

The shuttles also feature complimentary wi-fi and monitors providing riders with tourism information. The 2017 began last weekend and, after running this weekend, will operate daily beginning May 19. Hours Sunday through Thursday are 9 a.m. until 6 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, though, the shuttle will be available until midnight.

Father James Maher, president of Niagara University, says the shuttle service has already proven its usefulness this season. Last week, an estimated 200 guests visited an exhibition at the Castellani Art Museum on the Niagara campus. Most of them used the shuttle to get there. 

"It's just a wonderful example of the ways in which we, together, can build the connective tissue to build the body of tourism as we go forward," Father Maher said. 

The City of Niagara Falls provided $100,000 to support the Discover Niagara Shuttle this season, while the Town of Lewiston provided $50,000. 

