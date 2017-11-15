Dollar Store shooting suspect held without bail, police confirm civilian intervention

A 29-year-old man suspected in a shooting incident outside a local store is currently held without bail. Town of Cheektowaga Police, meanwhile, confirmed that two "civilian heroes" intervened and helped officers avert what authorities say could have been a mass shooting.

(This story is being updated)

Travis Green, represented by a public defender, entered a plea of not guilty before Town of Cheektowaga Justice Dennis Gorski Wednesday morning. Gorski ordered Green held without bail.

Investigators believe he is the man who appeared at a Dollar General store on Union Road at French Road, shooting several rounds with an assault rifle. One man, a 53-year-old Cheektowaga man whose name was not released as of Wednesday morning, was struck in the shoulder and, according to police, was recovering.

Police Chief David Zack confirmed two "civilian heroes" acted to help stop the suspect and bring him into custody.

"These people were proactive. They saw a threat," Zack said. "I don't recommend engaging someone armed with an AR-15 rifle, I certainly don't recommend that. But just incredible bravery on the part of these individuals."

Zack said Green was not cooperating with investigators and a motive behind his alleged actions was still unknown, though he added "I believe we would be safe in ruling out terrorism."

The suspect's mother, Viola Green, suggested outside the courthouse that her son may have snapped under the pressure of various personal problems, including recent job losses, a work-related injury and a failed marriage.