Donations needed for hundreds of Maria survivors living in Buffalo

A new relief effort is underway to help Hurricane Maria survivors now living in Buffalo.

Mayor Byron Brown says, since Puerto Rico was devastated by Maria, more than 400 people have moved to the city and he's asking the community to help the new residents.

"We need to do all that we can, in Buffalo and Western New York, to continue to open our hearts and open our wallets to help the people who are here, in our community now, our fellow American citizens," Brown said.

Nadia Pizarro, Co-Chair of the 'Local Efforts Supply Drive' says, the survivors arrived with little more than the clothing on their backs and they're in desperate need of warm clothing and other basics.



"You can bring your household supplies, small appliances, coats, boots, winter clothes, paper products, and personal care products, to Catholic Charities, at their Ladies of Charity, 1122 Broadway location. You can bring furniture only, no TVs, to St. Vincent de Paul's, 1298 Main Street," Pizarro said.

Monetary donations are being accepted at the Belle Center, M&T Bank locations, and at: https://www.gofundme.com/prreliefwny