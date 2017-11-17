Donations needed for hundreds of Maria survivors living in Buffalo

By 6 minutes ago

A new relief effort is underway to help Hurricane Maria survivors now living in Buffalo.

Mayor Byron Brown announced the launch of the 'Local Efforts Supply Drive' on Friday.
Credit Chris Caya WBFO News

Mayor Byron Brown says, since Puerto Rico was devastated by Maria, more than 400 people have moved to the city and he's asking the community to help the new residents.

"We need to do all that we can, in Buffalo and Western New York, to continue to open our hearts and open our wallets to help the people who are here, in our community now, our fellow American citizens," Brown said.  

Nadia Pizarro, Co-Chair of the 'Local Efforts Supply Drive' says, the survivors arrived with little more than the clothing on their backs and they're in desperate need of warm clothing and other basics.
    
"You can bring your household supplies, small appliances, coats, boots, winter clothes, paper products, and personal care products, to Catholic Charities, at their Ladies of Charity, 1122 Broadway location. You can bring furniture only, no TVs, to St. Vincent de Paul's, 1298 Main Street," Pizarro said.   

Monetary donations are being accepted at the Belle Center, M&T Bank locations, and at: https://www.gofundme.com/prreliefwny

 

Tags: 
Puerto Rico Hurricane Maria Relief Fund
Local Efforts Supply Drive
Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown
Nadia Pizarro
Catholic Charities
St. Vincent de Paul
hurricane survivors
maria survivors
Hurricane Maria survivors
Puerto Rico

Related Content

Local NY National Guard members, supplies head to Puerto Rico for hurricane relief

By Michael Mroziak Oct 19, 2017
Michael Mroziak, WBFO

The island of Puerto Rico faces months of cleaning up and rebuilding following Hurricane Maria. On Thursday, 125 members of the New York Army National Guard flew out of the Niagara Falls Air Reserve Station, along with supplies that will go toward the ongoing relief effort in the U.S. territory.


Buffalo leaders praise public for Puerto Rico hurricane relief, urge further donations

By Michael Mroziak Sep 29, 2017
Michael Mroziak, WBFO

Officials in the City of Buffalo, as well as leaders of the local Hispanic community, are praising the public for its generosity so far in the effort to collect aid for hurricane victims in Puerto Rico. But supplies are still badly needed, and a network of drop-off sites will remain available through the end of next week.