Downtown rally in support of transgender youth

A rally for transgender civil rights will be held Sunday in downtown Buffalo. It comes on the heels of President Trump’s newest change to transgender youth accommodations in public schools.

Bryan Ball, president of Stonewall Democrats of Western New York, says the rally highlights what advocates view as an attack on rights.

"The complete removal of these protections that President Trump issued affect countless transgender youth across the country," Ball said. "Here in New York, the Legislature has passed (a law), so our transgender youth are protected. But other states across the country have not done so."

Protestors will gather at 2 pm Sunday at Niagara Square.

They say Title IX laws give transgender youth equal access to school bathrooms, locker rooms and participation in sports.

The Trump administration contends the recent decision merely gives states and districts more flexibility in interpreting the laws.