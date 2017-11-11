Driver strikes highway light pole and drives off with it

Orchard Park Police have arrested a Hamburg man after reports were received about a car dragging a highway light pole.

Thirty-nine year old Raymond Duggan struck the pole on Cliff Street in Buffalo. The 25 foot aluminum light pole was caught under the vehicle, and Duggan dragged it along the I-190 to the 219 and all the way to Orchard Park. His car was disabled after he jumped a curb trying to flee police.

Duggan is facing numerous charges, including DWI, possession of an open alcohol container and reckless driving.

The vehicle has been impounded.