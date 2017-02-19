Dyster responds to Governor's proposal for Goat Island lodge

Niagara Falls Mayor Paul Dyster is responding to Governor Andrew Cuomo's proposal to build a lodge on Goat Island.

Hundreds of residents have signed a petition opposing the Governor's plan. They say it will hurt Goat Island's natural beauty.

On Saturday, Dyster released a statement saying Goat Island is just one of the possible locations for a lodge. The Mayor said he's "confident" a location will be found that is "suitable" to both residents and visitors.

"Throughout my career I have consistently taken a green and environmentally-conscious position on any given issue and will continue to do so,” he said.

Dyster said Cuomo has done more to improve Niagara Falls than any other governor.