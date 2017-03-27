Early launch by Niagara Falls tour boats set for Saturday

One of North America's longest running tourist attractions is ready for its earliest launch ever.

The Maid of the Mist tour boats at Niagara Falls begins their 2017 April 1.

“Maid of the Mist VI and Maid of the Mist VII are ready to navigate the waters of the Lower Niagara River to the Maid of the Mist Pool at the base of the Horseshoe Falls,” said Christopher Glynn, president of Maid of the Mist.

A similar attraction, operated by Hornblower, launches from the Canadian shore the same day. New this year will be a nightime cruise that promises "breathtaking views" of the cityline and the $4 million state-of-the-art colored illumination on the American and Canadian Horseshoe Falls.

Last year, 1.6 million people rode the Maid of the Mist boats during the tourist attraction's 131st year. The season runs through early November.