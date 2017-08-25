East Side teen sentenced to 10 years, sex offender status

By Marian Hetherly 5 hours ago

A 16-year-old Buffalo teen has been sentenced to 10 years in prison and 20-years post-release supervision for the sexual assault on a teenage girl.

The Erie County District Attorney's Office says Ibrahim McBryde of Stanislaus Street was sentenced after pleading guilty in June to two counts of criminal sex act in the first degree.

Authorities say McBryde abducted the teen girl from her home at knifepoint and forced her into an empty house on Lathrop, where he threatened her with the knife and several guns. He held the girl captive and physically and sexually assaulted her for several hours.

The victim testified at the sentencing and the judge issued an order of protection prohibiting McBryde from having any contact with the girl until the end of February 2057. McBryde also will have to register as a sex offender.

