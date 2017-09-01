ECC's new leader ready to rebrand school

The new leader of Erie Community College is calling for change.  WBFO's senior reporter Eileen Buckley says Dan Hocoy is the 11th president at at ECC. 


"Every decision we make should be  based on what is the perspective of the students, how is this goon to impact students and is this in the best interest of students" said Hocoy in a WBFO interview. 

 

Dan Hocoy becomes ECC's 11th president.
Credit WBFO News photo by Eileen Buckley

President Hocoy was appointed by  SUNY leaders in June. He took over July 5th as Jack Quinn retired from the post. Now Hocoy said he is  ready to re-brand the college and move it forward to improve enrollment and create a better place for students to learn. 

 

"My approach is to prioritize certain things. Any interface with stdundets we fund and the. Anything that is going to inhibit our ability to grow - so for instance marketing, and so instead of cutting across the board, I'm realigning resources for growth, for student retention and student success," explained Hocoy.

 

 

Hocoy wants to focus on the word Erie to market the school.

ECC President Dan Hocoy.
Credit WBFO News photo by Eileen Buckley

"Erie - stands for efficieny, relevance, innovation and entrepreneurship, so it is really part of our rebranding effort," remarked Hocoy. "we are trying to create a culture here that's responsive to students."

 

Hocoy has already made a bold move paring down what some considered a large leadership staff. He said he did it to create efficencies and save money.

 

"I reduced my cabinet by four positions. It was a sacrifice to my office and I think as the leader of the institution, I have to set an example. The four positions roughly find out to, with benefits - a savings of $600,000," Hocoy remarked 

 

ECC's downtown campus.
Credit WBFO News photo by Eileen Buckley

For many years there has been much debate about whether ECC should be made into one, downtown campus. But Hocoy tells WBFO News he believes they should remain as three separate campuses  in order to continue serving students in the communities of Buffalo, Amherst and Orchard Park.

 

"I think our mission is really to provide access to students in Western New York, so if you close any one campus - you are limiting access for students and politcally I don't think it is a practical proposition to close a campus because there are people, politically in those communities that won't let it happen, so I think it's a moot point," responded Hocoy. 

 

