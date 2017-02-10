ECMC reports its highest surplus in years

Increased activity helped Erie County Medical Center finish 2016 with strong results.

WBFO's Chris Caya reports on ECMC's multi-million-dollar surplus

ECMC capped off the busiest year in the hospital's history by reporting that it closed 2016 with a $2.1 million surplus. Tom Quatroche, ECMC's Chief Executive Officer says, it's the highest surplus in seven years.



"It's obviously a testament to the employees at ECMC and their ability to treat more patients than ever before," Quatroche said.

Over the past year, ECMC saw increases in emergency room visits, surgeries, and inpatient and outpatient services. Operating revenues for 2016 totaled $593 million, which was up nearly $40 million over 2015. Quatroche attributes the growth, in part, to word of mouth.



"We've made some improvements, obviously to the facility. So I think, referring individuals to ECMC has become easier. I think people in the community understand that it's a place of choice - it's not a place of last resort - and are choosing to come to ECMC. And I think they're having really positive experiences and it's changing their mindset about the institution," Quatroche said.

ECMC's ability to recruit and partner with physicians is also key to the hospital's performance.

"We don't make any decisions at ECMC without physicians input. And physicians don't make any decisions without administration input. And it's a really good marriage. And it's a good partnership. And it's worked well for us," Quatroche said.



If the County Legislature rejects the Poloncarz Administration's borrowing plan for a new emergency room and trauma center, Quatroche says, ECMC is prepared to move forward with the project on its own.