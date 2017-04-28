Eden man pleads not guilty in murder of his mother

An Eden man has pleaded not guilty to murder in the shooting death of his elderly mother inside their East Eden Road home.

Wayne Kozak was returned to Western New York and arraigned in Erie District Court Wednesday after being arrested last week in a motel in Erie, PA.

The April 20 arrest followed the discovery earlier in the day of Mary Louise Kozak's body. Police say the 79-year-old is Eden's first murder victim in 30 years.

Wayne Kozak's attorney, Emily Trott, said Thursday that the 48-year-old son has lived with his mother since breaking his neck in an accident. She said the injury changed him physically and psychologically.