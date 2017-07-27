The Education Experience: WBFO’s education special

WBFO produced a special radio program called The Education Experience. WBFO spearheaded unique initiatives to speak with students. Cafeteria Chats took us directly into schools across the region and our Student Journals provided area students with a chance to conduct their own interviews.

Through traditional reporting and our education projects. we’ve had re-occurring themes with students. One of them was racism.

When we recorded our very first Cafeteria Chats at the Charter School for Applied Technology in Buffalo the issue of bullying surfaced as a topic of concern for high school students. We also hosted a Facebook live town hall featuring the topic of cyberbullying.

In our final show segment we bring you a compelling Cafeteria Chats conversation with Starpoint Central High School students who describe what it was like to lose a classmate this past school year. Also in the Frontier Central School District we handed out our digital equipment to some students to produce a Student Journal. This student segment focused on teen relationships.

We want to thank all the students who participated in our Student Journals and Cafeteria Chats from a variety of schools and we thank the school leadership for allowing us to work directly with their students. WBFO's Education assistant and producer Jonny Moran worked to establish schools that participated in both our Cafeteria Chats and Student Journals.

Education reporting on WBFO is funded by America Graduate – Let’s make it happen and the Corporation for Public Broadcasting.