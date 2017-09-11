Elderly man attacks wife of 60 years with hammer

A Cheektowaga man has been charged with attempted murder after hitting his wife in the head with a hammer inside the nursing home where she was undergoing treatment.

The Erie County District Attorney's Office said Monday that Martin Turkiewicz, 88, was also charged with assault following Saturday's attack inside the Garden Gate Health Care Facility on Union Road.

Police said Rita Turkiewicz, 86, was at the facility for physical rehabilitation when her husband of 60 years walked into her room and hit her with a hammer. A possible motive for the attack has not been released.

Martin Turkiewicz pleaded not guilty and was being held without bail pending a court appearance Wednesday. His wife is being treated at Erie County Medical Center.