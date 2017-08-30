Electrical Worker Dies at Kenmore West High School

The Kenmore-Tonawanda school district has announced that a worker in an electrical closet died in an accident before 7:30 Wednesday morning at Kenmore West High School.

At this point the identity of the victim or the subcontractor employing the worker have not been released.

Electrical work was being done as part of the school district's capital project, in an area away from student and staff access.

Teachers had returned to the building Tuesday, but students won't be back until next week.

In a prepared statement, the district said, "Our hearts and thoughts of staff are with the worker's family and friends, and our sincerest sympathies are extended to all those affected by this loss."