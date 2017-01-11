Elmwood Village demolition plan draws fire

  • Ciminelli's proposed project includes these two blocks on Elmwood Ave.
    Chris Caya / WBFO News

A developer's plan to put a hole in the heart of the Elmwood Village is not sitting well with local residents.


Dozens of people turned out Wednesday morning to protest Ciminelli Development's plan that includes leveling roughly two blocks near the intersection of Elmwood Avenue and Bidwell Parkway.

Assemblyman Sean Ryan says Ciminelli is trying to sneak through demolition before Buffalo's new Green Code takes effect in February
Credit Chris Caya WBFO News

"Close your eyes and think of where the Cheescake Factory is at the Galleria Mall. Because that's what Ciminelli wants to turn this into," Assemblyman Sean Ryan said.  
 
Ciminelli is going to City Hall on Thursday for a demolition permit.
    
"Ciminelli is trying to sneak these demolitions in before the new Green Code goes into effect. This is a shameful tactic. It is an underhanded tactic. And it should be rejected by the Buffalo Preservation Board," Ryan said.

Scot Fisher saved an old church at Delaware Ave. and Tupper from the wrecking ball 15 years ago and created Babeville. Fisher says, if Ciminelli truly wants to help the community it will look beyond the thriving Elmwood Village.  

Babeville owner, Scot Fisher says Ciminelli should take its project to parts of the city that need new development.
Credit Chris Caya WBFO News

"If there is a need for housing in the City of Buffalo let's build it on some empty lots. Let's go to the East Side. Let's go to far West Side. Let's go to South Buffalo," Fisher said.  

Along with phoning the preservation board Ryan is urging residents to turn out for the board's meeting in City Hall Thursday at 3 PM.    
 

