Elmwood Village demolition plan draws fire

A developer's plan to put a hole in the heart of the Elmwood Village is not sitting well with local residents.

WBFO's Chris Caya reports on Ciminelli Development's plan to demolish several buildings in Buffalo's historic Elmwood Village.

Dozens of people turned out Wednesday morning to protest Ciminelli Development's plan that includes leveling roughly two blocks near the intersection of Elmwood Avenue and Bidwell Parkway.

"Close your eyes and think of where the Cheescake Factory is at the Galleria Mall. Because that's what Ciminelli wants to turn this into," Assemblyman Sean Ryan said.



Ciminelli is going to City Hall on Thursday for a demolition permit.



"Ciminelli is trying to sneak these demolitions in before the new Green Code goes into effect. This is a shameful tactic. It is an underhanded tactic. And it should be rejected by the Buffalo Preservation Board," Ryan said.

Scot Fisher saved an old church at Delaware Ave. and Tupper from the wrecking ball 15 years ago and created Babeville. Fisher says, if Ciminelli truly wants to help the community it will look beyond the thriving Elmwood Village.

"If there is a need for housing in the City of Buffalo let's build it on some empty lots. Let's go to the East Side. Let's go to far West Side. Let's go to South Buffalo," Fisher said.

Along with phoning the preservation board Ryan is urging residents to turn out for the board's meeting in City Hall Thursday at 3 PM.

