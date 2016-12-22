Emerson High School won't move into Trico complex

The Buffalo school board has moved on, saying a plan from developer Krog to move the new, second Emerson High School into the old Trico complex downtown is dead.

WBFO's Mike Desmond reports.

Board lawyer Edward Betz says the developer didn't meet the benchmarks in the contract which provided designated developer status to the Krog group.

Emerson 2 is now operating in temporary quarters in South Buffalo. The plan now is to open into an appropriate complex in September of 2018. As Betz explains, a new, tighter, request for proposals is underway.

"In the new RFP, the district has sought to ameliorate some of the issues that arose during the iteration that was just terminated, an iteration that was just terminated with our former designated developer (Krog), issues were encountered in regard to sufficient financing to commence the project, title to the premises and the ability to start construction on time," Betz said.

However, Krog lawyer Ed Bloomberg says the board can't do this. He claims his client has already spent $1 million in preparing the Trico space for Emerson.

"I know they are very anxious to complete the work they have started," Bloomberg told WBFO News

"I know the school district has put out RFPs to start the process all over again. I know Krog is committed to the Trico product, Krog and 791, regardless of what happens."