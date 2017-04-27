Enjoying record-warmth in Buffalo

Thursday's weather delivered a summer-like day. The temperature reached 85-degrees in Buffalo breaking the old record for that date of 84-degrees setback in 1984. WBFO's senior reporter Eileen Buckley had the best assignment talking to citizens soaking up the record-warmth down at Canalside.

“I love being out here in this weather,” declared Helen from Buffalo.

Western New Yorkers were out enjoying what they said felt like a July or August day.

“This is summer – I’m loving it. I’m loving this weather man. This is how it’s going to be during the summer. It’s beautiful man. It’s a beautiful day,” said Henry Wright, Jr. of Buffalo.

“And this is very enjoyable. I’m telling everybody – ‘get out while you can’. ‘Cause you never know – wake up tomorrow – we might have snow!” laughed Helen.

We found many were seated in the colorful chairs along Canalside. Some say this is the earliest they've been at Canalside before the summer-season.

“While I’m going to think its June for now,” laughed Lisa from Buffalo.

"This is not my first time, but my third time – the boardwalk – it’s great,” remarked Wright.

Dan & Arlene Wiesniewski of West Seneca enjoying record warmth.

“I love it so much. It’s so beautiful to be outside,” said Arlene Wiesniewski of West Seneca.

But expect a big a shift Friday, with cooler weather. Temperatures are only expected in the 60's.