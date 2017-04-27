Enjoying record-warmth in Buffalo

Thursday's weather delivered a summer-like day. The temperature reached 85-degrees in Buffalo breaking the old record for that date of 84-degrees setback in 1984.  WBFO's senior reporter Eileen Buckley had the best assignment talking to citizens soaking up the record-warmth down at Canalside.      

Chairs at Canalside ready for a new season.
Credit WBFO News photo by Eileen Buckley

“I love being out here in this weather,” declared Helen from Buffalo.

Lisa & Helen of Buffalo enjoying Thursday's record warmth at Canalside.
Credit WBFO News photo by Eileen Buckley

Western New Yorkers were out enjoying what they said felt like a July or August day.

“This is summer – I’m loving it. I’m loving this weather man. This is how it’s going to be during the summer. It’s beautiful man. It’s a beautiful day,” said Henry Wright, Jr. of Buffalo.

“And this is very enjoyable. I’m telling everybody – ‘get out while you can’. ‘Cause you never know – wake up tomorrow – we might have snow!” laughed Helen.     

We found many were seated in the colorful chairs along Canalside.   Some say this is the earliest they've been at Canalside before the summer-season.    

Boardwalk at Canalside.
Credit WBFO News photo by Eileen Buckley

“While I’m going to think its June for now,” laughed Lisa from Buffalo.  

"This is not my first time, but my third time – the boardwalk – it’s great,” remarked Wright. 

Dan & Arlene Wiesniewski of West Seneca enjoying record warmth.

“I love it so much. It’s so beautiful to be outside,” said Arlene Wiesniewski of West Seneca.  

But expect a big a shift Friday, with cooler weather. Temperatures are only expected in the 60's.   

