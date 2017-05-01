Entrenched stumbling blocks loom over next budget negotiations

Congressional negotiators have reached a $1 trillion deal to fund the government through September. If approved by both chambers before Friday, the deal would avoid a government shutdown. But short-term budgets and stopgap measures are inefficient and wasteful tools for running a government. Beyond the dissent over what gets funded and what’s on the chopping block, there are other speed bumps, namely automatic spending cuts known as sequestration.

