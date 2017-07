Tomorrow , the Senate subcommittee that oversees the EPA's Superfund program is scheduled to hold a hearing on the program's work. That's the initiative, begun in 1980, that cleans up sites contaminated with hazardous materials. Under EPA Administrator Scott Pruitt, the agency is refocusing its attention toward environmental cleanups. But that doesn’t necessarily mean many more cleanups will get done.

