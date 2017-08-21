Erie County Fair closes with near-record attendance

As the "best 12 days of summer" closed Sunday night, the Erie County Fair reported its second-highest attendance in fair history.

Fair Spokesperson Marty Biniasz said the 178th Erie County Fair in Hamburg concluded its 12-day run with nearly 1,193,279 visitors: a 21-percent increase in attendance from 2016. The all-time record - 1,220,101 - was achieved in 2014.

Attendance has been somewhat questionable, as the fairgrounds had been heavily damaged by an EF-2 tornado just a month earlier. The first of three area tornados hit Hamburg, then swept across the southtowns with 105 mile-per-hour winds, uprooting trees, blowing out car windows and tearing apart rooftops.

Along with repair crews, firefighters also were pressed into action this year. A fire at Weidner's BBQ Building closed a portion of the midway Saturday evening. As many as eight area fire companies helped dowse the flames before they spread to other areas. Six people were treated for smoke inhalation and one person was transported to a hospital for further observation.

Ride safety was an additional concern this year, after a deadly incident at the Ohio State Fair. All rides at the Columbus fair were shut down after an 18-year-old was killed when the Fire Ball ride he was on fell apart in mid-air.