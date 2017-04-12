Erie County GOP backs Democrat Kearns in race for County Clerk

Saying both sides have more in common than what separates them, Erie County Republican Committee Chairman Nick Langworthy on Wednesday morning announced his party's endorsement of Michael Kearns, a registered Democrat, as their candidate for Erie County Clerk.

(This story will be updated)

Langworthy noted that the GOP's support for Kearns dates back to 2012, when they supported his run in a special election for State Assembly. The Democratic Party backed Christopher Fahey in that race to replace Mark Schroeder, who left the office to become the City of Buffalo's Comptroller. Kearns defeated Fahey and later that year won a full term, running unopposed and with the endorsements of the Democratic, Republican, Conservative and Working Families parties.

"You see him constantly in the news right now, fighting for the Children's Psychatric Center here in Western New York, taking on very powerful and entrenched interests with the governor, being willing to stand up and be counted even when it's not the popular position by party leaders or different political bosses in Albany," Langworthy said.

Kearns sees the Clerk's office as an opportunity to further some of his accomplishments in the Assembly, including the eradication of derelict "zombie" properties.

"It's important to know that now when I consider this position, and am a candidate for this position, that this is a non-partisan office," Kearns said.

But he insists he remains a Democrat, even though he has stood up to party leadership, including former Assembly Speaker Sheldon Silver, on numerous occasions.