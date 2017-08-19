Erie County Legislature approves "Made in America" bill

Erie County would be required to buy American under legislation passed by county lawmakers Friday.

Meeting in special session, the County Legislature approved the "Made in America Act," sponsored by Ted Morton, R-Depew. The vote was 9-1. Democrat Patrick Burke of South Buffalo cast the lone no vote, questioning the need for such a bill.

Morton says the legislation requires all goods purchased by the county to contain at least 51 percent American made content.

"Everything above $10,000 has to be manufactured or the service provided by Americans," Morton said.

If it's signed by County Executive Mark Poloncarz, the measure will appear on the November ballot for voters to decide.

