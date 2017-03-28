Erie County "Safer Seniors" website goes online

By Michael Mroziak 1 hour ago

A new web page has been put online by the Erie County Senior Services Department that offers ratings of nursing homes within the county. If the County Executive has his way, Safer Senior Homes will be just one of several measures enacted to further protect residents of local senior homes.


The homes ranked on the website are Medicare- and Medicaid-certified. The grades are determined by Medicare.

Erie County Senior Services Commissioner Timothy Hogues
Credit Erie County Senior Services

"They look at cleanliness, they look at staffing levels, they look at complaints that have been registered," said Erie County Senior Services Commissioner Timothy Hogues. "They look at the facility's history of responding to citations or issues that have been brought up."

The Safer Senior Homes website was formed following an executive order by County Executive Mark Poloncarz, and comes in response to an incident in a Buffalo senior home last year, in which an elderly resident, Ruth Murray, suffered fatal injuries in a violent confrontation with another resident.

Under the proposed "Ruthie's Law," senior homes would be required to notify families within one hour of a relative's transport to the hospital. Poloncarz also supports a requirement that nursing homes disclose their ranking with the State Department of Health during an application process.

Hogues says families making the decision whether to admit a loved one into a senior home should carefully research each center, including tours of the facilities and observations of how other residents appear to be treated. He also urges families to continue paying close attention if and when their loved one is admitted.

"If there are issues of concern, document it," he said. "As you make the facility aware, if they are not corrected, you create that paper trail so you can show it. You can also contact our office to be advocates for you."

Hogues added that senior homes may not necessarily be the best option. He encourages families to contact New York Connects to learn more about options for long-term care. 

A new web page has been put online by the Erie County Senior Services Department that offers ratings of nursing homes within the county.

Tags: 
nursing homes
timothy hogues
Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz
senior homes

Related Content

Poloncarz proposes nursing home protections

By Mar 25, 2017
WBFO News File Photo

A local law to better protect seniors in nursing homes is being proposed by Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz.

Rule Change Could Push Hospitals To Tell Patients About Nursing Home Quality

By editor Nov 28, 2016

Hospitals have long been reluctant to share with patients their assessments of which nursing homes are best because of a Medicare requirement that patients' choices can't be restricted.

For years, many hospitals simply have given patients a list of all the skilled nursing facilities near where they live and told them which ones have room for a new patient. Patients have rarely been told which homes have poor quality ratings from Medicare or a history of public health violations, according to researchers and patient advocates.

Nursing home death raises questions, concerns

By Tony Callens Sep 1, 2016

A nightmare scenario for those with loved ones in nursing homes recently occurred at the Emerald South Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Buffalo. Following the death of a patient, a local organization is giving out tips to people who may be in the process of selecting a nursing home for their loved ones.