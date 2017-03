A drug suspect is back in custody after bolting from authorities after a court appearance last week.

The Chautauqua County Sheriff's Office says escapee Jacob Raynor was taken into custody Tuesday afternoon at his home in Sinclairville. Authorities say he was hiding in a crawl space under his floor.

Raynor appeared Tuesday in Charlotte Town Court and was ordered held at the Chautauqua County Jail. Investigators say they are looking into whether Raynor had help evading capture since March 7.