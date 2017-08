Estee Lauder announced earnings this morning. The cosmetics company beat estimates, reporting net income of $229 million, up from $94 million for the same period last year. Net sales rose 11 percent in the fourth quarter. Behind the numbers is the reality that established beauty brands like Estee are facing big challenges from beauty startups like Kylie Jenner's Kylie Cosmetics.

Click the audio player above to hear the full story.