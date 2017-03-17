Ex-Assembly Speaker's corruption conviction may be tossed

By 2 hours ago

Appeals court judges in New York seem receptive to arguments that a recent Supreme Court ruling tosses ex-Assembly Speaker Sheldon Silver's public corruption conviction into doubt. 

Credit WBFO News File Photo / WBFO News

The 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals panel in Manhattan did not say how it will rule after hearing over an hour of oral arguments Thursday.  

Silver, a Democrat, was sentenced last year to 12 years in prison. He has not had to report to prison after the Supreme Court reversal of the conviction of Virginia Republican ex-Gov. Robert McDonnell provided him a substantial issue on appeal.  

His lawyers say the reasoning in the Supreme Court case shows the jury was improperly instructed on the law.  They have asked the court to order a judgment of acquittal or at least a new trial.