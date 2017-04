Excellus Blue Cross/Blue Shield is looking for people who may be owed money.

The HMO says that more than 12,000 individuals and companies in New York State have not cashed more than $2.66 million in checks issued by Excellus.

That amount of money is from unclaimed checks issued in 2013 to members and providers.

You can check the complete list at the company's website. You can also contact Excellus at 1-800-499-1275.