Experts launch series aimed at helping entrepreneurs

If you’ve ever launched a business or struggled to grow a new enterprise, you likely encountered numerous challenges.

From grappling with legal and insurance issues, to mastering social media and fostering strong bonds with employees, owning a business can be similar to running an obstacle course.

Recognizing these challenges, the National Association of Women Business Owners Buffalo Niagara and the Westminster Economic Development Initiative recently kicked off a three month speaker series. “Owning It” is staged every other Monday through mid-April at the West Side Bazaar at 25 Grant Street.

The series recognizes the region’s growing immigrant and refugee populations.

“We as women in business want to support our colleagues who are perhaps new to this country and new to our community, and find themselves in the area of the West Side of Buffalo,” said Lisa Coppola, president of NAWBO's local chapter.

Coppola said immigrants often find it difficult to start a new business without having proper resources or guidance.

The series taps into the experiences of a number of local women entrepreneurs. Each session will focus on specific aspects of starting and growing a business. Coppola said the topics will be equally relevant to male entrepreneurs.

“We’ll be chatting about things like legal issues, insurance issues, branding, using social media when you don’t have much of a budget, and things like that,” Coppola told WBFO.

The “Owning It” series is open to the public and is free of charge. The sessions will be held from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. on the following dates:

January 23, 2017: Marilyn Ballard, Owner of ECE Solutions, Inc. Topic – Entrepreneurship: How to Talk to Employees

February 6, 2017: Zandra Cunningham, Entrepreneur, Speaker, Philanthropist. Topic – Entrepreneurship: Mastering Social Media with Little to No Budget

February 20, 2017: Sabina Ramsey, Owner of Insight International. Topic – Entrepreneurship: Branding 101 – 10 Essential Steps to Becoming a Brand Leader

March 6, 2017: Christine Howard, President, Owner and Founder of E.B. Howard Consulting.

Topic – Entrepreneurship: Positioning Yourself and Your Business for Success

March 20, 2017: Paula D’Amico, Owner/Creator of Blessings By Nature. Topic – Entrepreneurship: Find Your VOICE, How the Power of Communication Paves the Way for Success

April 3, 2017: Marcia Brogan, Owner of Marcia C. Brogan Insurance Agency, LLC

Topic – Entrepreneurship: Insurance for the New Business Owner

April 17, 2017: Kelly O’Neill, Financial Advisor. Topic – Entrepreneurship: Pay Yourself First, A Clear View to Retirement