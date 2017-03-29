Explore & More breaks ground on future Canalside home

By Michael Mroziak 1 hour ago

Explore and More's new children's museum is a step closer to reality. Ground was broken Wednesday morning on the site of its future home in Buffalo's Canalside.


Local leaders, many of whom are experienced in these kind of events, got some help from local youngsters to raise the ceremonial shovels on the plot of land where a four-story, 43,000-square-foot building will be erected.

Children were still having fun playing in the dirt, after participating in the groundbreaking ceremony for the future Explore and More Children's Museum site at Buffalo's Canalside. The future four-story building, which will replace the interactive museum's current East Aurora space, is expected to open late next year.
Credit Michael Mroziak, WBFO

The museum, which is expected to be completed and opened in late 2018, will feature numerous hands-on educational zones featuring Buffalo and Western New York themes.

"We know that children learn most effectively through play," said Douglas Love, CEO of Explore and More. "So we have designed the new Explore and More so that children and families will have an opportunity to learn about their region, about their city and about themselves, and discover their unlimited potential."

The new children's museum, according to officials, may draw more than 250,000 people every year when operating. Mayor Byron Brown called it the "perfect addition to the City of Buffalo's rich portfolio of cultural institutions," adding that it is being built in the right place at the right time.

"To locate here at Canalside will not only drive more families to the museum but to all of the wonderful amenities at Buffalo's Inner and Outer Harbor," Brown said. 

Lieutenant Governor Kathy Hochul was also among the speakers at the ceremony and said the museum will be a draw not only to families in the immediate Buffalo area but also to some from outside the region.

"Explore and More is such a great title," she said. "Explore and More, for (children) to use their hands and minds and spark that imagination that could lead them to be something else they may not have thought of."

Tags: 
explore & more
Explore & More Children's Museum
Canalside

Related Content

Approval granted for Canalside children's museum

By Feb 14, 2017
Buffalo Planning Board agenda

The plan is to start construction on the Explore and More Children's Museum at Canalside next month. The schedule and the associated construction details received recommended approval Monday.


Officials approve Explore & More site at Canalside

By Michael Mroziak Sep 16, 2015
Michael Mroziak, WBFO

It's been a long wait for supporters of a children's museum in downtown Buffalo. Although the doors aren't scheduled to open until 2018, that desired center is now a done deal.


Erie Canal Harbor Development Corp. hires design firm for future Canalside structures

By Michael Mroziak Mar 13, 2017
WBFO file photo

The Erie Canal Harbor Development Corporation has selected an architectural firm, known for its work with historic buildings, to design several future structures for Buffalo's Canalside. On Monday morning, the Corporation's board approved a $1.3 million contract for the firm's services.


M&T raises investment in Explore & More Children's Museum

By Michael Mroziak Jul 15, 2016
Michael Mroziak, WBFO

An existing partnership between Explore & More Children's Museum and M&T Bank is expanding, with the latter announcing additional funding for use in the museum's capital and curriculum needs.


Explore & More's new CEO excited to arrive in Buffalo

By Michael Mroziak Jan 5, 2016
courtesy Explore & More Children's Museum

The new chief executive officer of the Explore & More Children's Museum is looking forward to leading the institution's construction of a new downtown Buffalo center, and providing the same interactive learning experiences that helped him remain interested in learning as a youngster.