Explore & More gets million-dollar gift to build "Playing Together" exhibit

By Michael Mroziak 30 minutes ago
  • Representatives of the Buffalo Bills, Buffalo Sabres and New Era Cap joined children from Waterfront Elementary School and Explore & More Children's Museum after the announcement of a $1 million gift for Explore & More's future museum at Canalside.
    View Slideshow 1 of 7
    Representatives of the Buffalo Bills, Buffalo Sabres and New Era Cap joined children from Waterfront Elementary School and Explore & More Children's Museum after the announcement of a $1 million gift for Explore & More's future museum at Canalside.
    Michael Mroziak, WBFO
  • A rendering of the future Playing Together exhibit that will be built inside the future Explore & More Children's Museum facility at Canalside.
    View Slideshow 2 of 7
    A rendering of the future Playing Together exhibit that will be built inside the future Explore & More Children's Museum facility at Canalside.
    Michael Mroziak, WBFO
  • A rendering of the future Playing Together exhibit that will be built inside the future Explore & More Children's Museum facility at Canalside.
    View Slideshow 3 of 7
    A rendering of the future Playing Together exhibit that will be built inside the future Explore & More Children's Museum facility at Canalside.
    Michael Mroziak, WBFO
  • Barry Swartz, president of Explore & More Children's Museum's board of directors, speaks during Tuesday's announcement of a $1 million capital gift.
    View Slideshow 4 of 7
    Barry Swartz, president of Explore & More Children's Museum's board of directors, speaks during Tuesday's announcement of a $1 million capital gift.
    Michael Mroziak, WBFO
  • A view from inside HarborCenter of the plot where Explore & More's future museum will be constructed. The new facility in Canalside is scheduled for completion in the second half of 2018.
    View Slideshow 5 of 7
    A view from inside HarborCenter of the plot where Explore & More's future museum will be constructed. The new facility in Canalside is scheduled for completion in the second half of 2018.
    Michael Mroziak, WBFO News
  • A view from behind the security fence of where Explore & More Children's Museum's future facility will be built.
    View Slideshow 6 of 7
    A view from behind the security fence of where Explore & More Children's Museum's future facility will be built.
    Michael Mroziak, WBFO
  • Buffalo Sabres mascot Sabretooth looks on as children from Waterfront Elementary School play after Tuesday's announcement of a $1 million capital gift for Explore & More Children's Museum.
    View Slideshow 7 of 7
    Buffalo Sabres mascot Sabretooth looks on as children from Waterfront Elementary School play after Tuesday's announcement of a $1 million capital gift for Explore & More Children's Museum.
    Michael Mroziak, WBFO

Explore & More Children's Museum has received another large cash gift to help build its planned new facility in Buffalo's Canalside district. The charitable foundations from the Buffalo Bills, Buffalo Sabres and New Era Cap have teamed up to provide a $1 million gift for the introduction of a local sports themed exhibit.

Representatives of the children's museum and the foundations announced the gift Tuesday morning inside HarborCenter, overlooking the plot of land seven stories below where Explore & More's future home will be built.

The $1 million gift will be used to create one of the seven themed zones that will be housed inside the nee facility. Playing Together will be an exhibit promoting and encouraging physical activity while celebrating sports' part of Western New York culture.

Speaking at the ceremony, New Era Cap chief executive officer Chris Koch stated that sports are at the core of their business, and their mission is to spark a passion in sports by local youth.

"We all know that children have different life experiences," Koch said. "The Playing Together zone is going to allow children to learn, understand and participate in sports without having to test their skills on the field of play or go to a stadium and hear the crowd. They can do it right here at the Explore and More Museum."

The gift announced Tuesday matches one previously announced by Delaware North Companies. 

Rich Jureller, with the Buffalo Sabres Foundation, spoke of the excitement of soon welcoming a new neighbor to Canalside.

"As we look out the window and see the view from the KeyBank Center offices and we watch the change, we look forward to seeing the addition of this new state-of-the-art facility that will welcome thousands of children in an environment that is based upon learning and playing, and reinforces the importance of education and physical activity," he said. 

The new museum, which will replace Explore & More's current space in East Aurora, is scheduled to be completed and opened in the second half of 2018. 

Tags: 
Explore & More Children's Museum

Related Content

Explore & More breaks ground on future Canalside home

By Michael Mroziak Mar 29, 2017
Michael Mroziak, WBFO

Explore and More's new children's museum is a step closer to reality. Ground was broken Wednesday morning on the site of its future home in Buffalo's Canalside.


Approval granted for Canalside children's museum

By Feb 14, 2017
Buffalo Planning Board agenda

The plan is to start construction on the Explore and More Children's Museum at Canalside next month. The schedule and the associated construction details received recommended approval Monday.


Saffrin Foundation donates $1 million to Explore & More

By Michael Mroziak Dec 12, 2016
Michael Mroziak, WBFO

Explore and More Children's Museum is receiving a significant cash gift for its capital campaign, as it moves forward with plans to build a new home on Buffalo's waterfront.


M&T raises investment in Explore & More Children's Museum

By Michael Mroziak Jul 15, 2016
Michael Mroziak, WBFO

An existing partnership between Explore & More Children's Museum and M&T Bank is expanding, with the latter announcing additional funding for use in the museum's capital and curriculum needs.


Explore and More, City of Buffalo invite families to "Touch a Truck"

By Michael Mroziak May 13, 2016
Michael Mroziak, WBFO

How do you get local families excited about a new downtown Buffalo children's museum that isn't scheduled to open for two more years? Let kids touch a truck. It's just one activity to be held in early June, as Explore and More looks forward to their upcoming new interactive museum in Canalside.