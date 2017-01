Hayden Fogle demonstrated his prodigious blues guitar skills at age 12, performing on stage at the UB Center for the Arts with blues guitar legend Buddy Guy. Now at age 16, he has teamed up with guitarist and singer Vince De Rosa. The duo will perform at the International Blues Challenge in Memphis, Tennessee in late January. WBFO Blues host Pat Feldballe recently spoke to the pair.

Listen to Pat Feldballe's interview with blues artists Hayden Fogle and Vince De Rosa, along with music from the duo. (Aired Jan. 7, 2017 on WBFO)

Check out more from Hayden Fogle and Vince De Rosa at haydenfogle.com.