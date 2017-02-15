The Export-Import Bank gets a presidential lifeline

President Donald Trump is scheduled to pay a visit to a Boeing factory in South Carolina this Friday. Boeing, it just so happens, is a big fan of something called the Export-Import Bank. It's a trade-promoting agency that some Republicans have worked very hard to kill. In fact, some senators have kept the bank only partially functional for the past year by refusing to approve people to run it. Trump is said to have a new soft spot for the agency, and he is expected to throw his support behind the Ex-Im Bank on Friday. Here's why.