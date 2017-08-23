Familiar face vying for Paladino School Board seat

A familiar face has thrown his textbook into the ring for the Park District seat on the Buffalo School Board now vacant because of a New York State Education Department decision.

The candidate who lost to Carl Paladino in the last School Board election is hoping to be appointed to represent the Park District, after state Education Commissioner MaryEllen Elia removed Paladino from the Board last week.

Austin Harig says he has not formally applied for the appointment, but he has sent a letter to the Board expressing his interest and intent to apply. Harig says he is gathering letters of recommendation from South Buffalo voters to include with his application.

Harig was an 18-year-old Hutch Tech student in May 2016 when he lost to Paladino by 132 votes after absentee ballots were counted.

While addressing the media last week, Board President Barbara Seals Nevergold said a process is in place to replace a member who leaves for any reason and that replacement must be made within 30 days.