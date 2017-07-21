Families celebrate WNY wind and air with "Sky's The Limit"

Kites were flying in abundance and the breeze was just right Friday afternoon along Buffalo's waterfront, where Tifft Nature Preserve and Buffalo Harbor State Park hosted an annual celebration of the air, sky and things that fly.

It was a fourth annual hosting of Sky's The Limit. Marisa Wigglesworth, president and CEO of the Buffalo Society of Natural Sciences, said the waterfront is an ideal place to celebrate and learn about wind and air.

Kites hosted by the Great Lakes Kitefliers Society of Western New York were in the skies at Buffalo Harbor State Park on Friday afternoon as part of Tifft Nature Preserve's fourth annual "Sky's The Limit" celebration of the air and things that fly.
Credit Michael Mroziak, WBFO

"You come closer to the water, the breeze picks up. It's part of the glorious natural resource that Western New York enjoys," she said. 

Children were invited to make their own kite, and numerous youngsters took advantage of the opportunity. Their small, white paper kites flew beneath the larger, colorful pieces demonstrated by the Great Lakes Kitefliers Society of Western New York. 

Meanwhile over at Tifft Nature Preserve, arts and crafts were made available, along with learning opportunities about birds and other things that fly.

Other family-friendly activities are planned for Tifft Nature Preserve later this summer. On Saturday, August 5, they'll host what is known as Insectival.

"We're going to be hands on with all kinds of bugs," Wigglesworth said. "We're going to go out and collect our own in the marshes and in the meadows. And we're even going to taste a few edible bugs!"

