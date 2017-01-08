Faso cautious about plans to repeal Obamacare

Despite claims by Republican leaders in Congress that an immediate repeal of Obamacare is imminent, some rank-and-file Republicans are pushing for a more cautious approach.

John Faso, who once ran for Governor in New York, is now a freshman House member. He told Susan Arbetter on the Capitol Pressroom heard on WBFO that Republicans need to work with Democrats to craft changes that don't take away benefits from those who already have health insurance.

"We need to work with both sides -- work with the industry, patient advocates and hospitals -- to design a flexible a plan that suits the needs of a vast majority of our people," Faso said.

Faso said Republican leaders can take their time because most insurance plans are set for 2017.

Faso also said he does not favor de-funding Planned Parenthood as part of any bill reforming the Affordable Care Act.