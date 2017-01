Investigators found a dead body among the rubble of a house fire in Niagara Falls overnight.

The Fire Department says the body was found on the second floor of the vacant house at 248 14th St., which was being overhauled.

Engines 3, 4 and 8, Truck 1, Rescue and Cars 80 and 87 operated on scene, which turned into a defensive operation after the interior collapsed.

City arson detectives and criminal investigation detectives are trying to determine the cause of the fire and how the victim died.