Father and twin sons trek to "path of totality"

Call him an eclipse-chaser.

A University at Buffalo at Buffalo mathematics professor traveled to the “path of totality” with his 10-year-old twin sons.

Gino Biondini and his children are in St. Joseph, Missouri to witness the first solar eclipse over the

U.S. in four decades. The family has been planning the trip since April. He had no qualms booking flights and reserving a room, a rental car and even a parking space – all for a spectacle that will only last a couple minutes.

“I’m 50 years old, I’ve never seen one,” said Biondini. “Most people in the U.S haven’t seen one in their lifetime, because the last one was in 1979 and only went through five western states.”

Those who have witnessed a total eclipse insist it’s quite an experience.

“People that I’ve talked to told me that it’s something that they’ll remember throughout their lifetime, so I’m looking forward to experiencing it,” Biondini told WBFO prior to his departure.

What does he expect to see when the “world goes dark.”

“If the sky is clear, you see stars, maybe a few planets, you see the corona,” said Biondini. “The temperature drops. Apparently, animals that are around do not like it a bit. So, it’s a very unusual phenomenon. It’s like nature is putting on a show for us.”

Even though Buffalo is not on the path of totality, people in Western New York will still be able to watch a partial eclipse, peaking at 2:32 p.m. Experts remind people to wear solar glasses to to avoid permanent eye damage.

If you want to see a total solar eclipse, but you are not keen on travel, a similar spectacle will be over Buffalo on April 8, 2024.