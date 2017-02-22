FBI offers reward for suspected armed bank robbers

The FBI needs your help finding two suspected bank robbers.

Mohsin Zamir (left) and Waqar Ghumman are wanted by the FBI as armed robbery suspects.
A reward of up to $15,000 is offered for information leading to the arrest of Waqar Ghumman and Mohsin Zamir, suspected of robbing the Evans Bank at 2800 Niagara Falls Boulevard in the Town of Tonawanda at gunpoint on January 8, 2016.

Authorities believe the two may be traveling together - possibly to their native Pakistan - as they are longtime friends. They have ties to Brooklyn, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Massachusetts, Illinois, Kansas and Wyoming.

Both are 5' 9" with black hair and 178-190 pounds. Zamir is known to be a fitness buff and has a Planet Fitness membership.

They should be considered armed and dangerous. If you have any information, contact the FBI or the nearest American Embassy or Consulate.

