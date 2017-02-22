FBI offers rewards for suspected armed bank robbers

The FBI needs your help finding two suspected bank robbers.

Two rewards totaling up to $30,000 are offered for information leading to the arrest of Waqar Ghumman, 28, and Mohsin Zamir, 31, suspected of robbing the Evans Bank at 2800 Niagara Falls Boulevard in the Town of Tonawanda at gunpoint on January 8, 2016.

In announcing the rewards, Adam Cohen, Special Agent in Charge of the Buffalo FBI Office, said a third man - Nicholas Graham - waited outside as a lookout while Ghumman and Zamir robbed the bank at gunpoint.

"Once inside, the men took over the bank, jumped the teller counter and yelled, "Get down. Everyone wants to go home tonight.' They pointed guns at customers and employees, then at gunpoint they forced the manager to give them money from the vault," Cohen said.

Cohen said police tracked the trio to a nearby hotel, found the stolen cash and other evidence and eventually convicted Graham of bank robbery. Graham will be sentenced in April. Ghumman and Zamir were able to flee to New York City, he said.

Authorities believe the two may be traveling together - possibly to their native Pakistan - as they are longtime friends. They have ties to Brooklyn, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Massachusetts, Illinois, Kansas and Wyoming.

Cohen said both are 5' 9" with black hair, 178-190 pounds and known to be avid gamblers. Zamir is also a fitness buff and has a Planet Fitness membership.

He said they should be considered armed and dangerous. If you have any information, contact the nearest FBI office, American embassy or consulate. Digital billboards in various states also will be advertising the rewards.