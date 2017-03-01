February 2017 sets a weather record

Buffalo was warm in February. How warm was it? The National Weather Service says the region set a record for the warmest February on record.

Weather records in Buffalo go back to 1871 and those records typically show the region as snowy, with bitter cold conditions during the second month of the year.

However, this year, the weather service's local office says the monthly average temperature for February as recorded at the Buffalo Niagara International Airport was above freezing - at 34.8 degrees. The previous warmest February on record in Buffalo was in 1998, when the average monthly temperature was 34.1 degrees.

Buffalo also enjoyed one of its least-snowiest Februarys on record, with only 5 inches of snow over the 28 days. February's normal monthly average is 17.3 inches.