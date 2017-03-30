Federal Judge In Hawaii Extends His Block On Trump Travel Ban

By Barbara Campbell 3 hours ago
  • The Prince Jonah Kuhio Federal Building and US District Courthouse on March 9 in Honolulu, Hawaii.
    The Prince Jonah Kuhio Federal Building and US District Courthouse on March 9 in Honolulu, Hawaii.
    Kent Nishimura / AFP/Getty Images
Originally published on March 30, 2017 1:11 am

President Trump's executive order to restrict travel to the U.S. from six majority-Muslim countries and suspend the U.S. refugee program has been blocked indefinitely.

The state of Hawaii sued to stop the travel ban, arguing the president's policy violates the Constitution. U.S. District Judge Derrick Watson has extended his nationwide order blocking the executive order while the lawsuit continues.

Hawaii officials argued that the ban — a modified version issued after the first executive order was also blocked by federal courts — discriminates against travelers on the basis of religion. Watson said in his ruling that the state had shown "a strong likelihood of success on the merits of their Establishment Clause claim, that irreparable injury is likely if the requested relief is not issued."

As the Two-Way has reported, the president sought to deny entry to citizens of Iran, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen for 90 days and suspend the U.S. refugee program for 120 days.

The first part of the executive order, affecting travelers from the six majority-Muslim countries, was also blocked by a U.S. district judge in Maryland. That preliminary injunction remains in effect. The Trump administration is appealing the Maryland ruling to the 4th Circuit Court of Appeals.

The Trump administration promised "extreme vetting" of people seeking visas, and has issued guidelines in a series of memorandums from Secretary of State Rex Tillerson to U.S. embassies.

Copyright 2017 NPR. To see more, visit http://www.npr.org/.

Tags: 
refugees
Immigrants
donald trump
muslims

Related Content

Agencies serving refugees, immigrants condemn Trump immigration order

By Michael Mroziak Jan 30, 2017
WBFO file photo

Local agencies who assist new arrivals to Buffalo from other parts of the world are joining the chorus of critics reacting to President Trump's recent executive order barring entry into the U.S. by people from a selection of nations that, according to the White House, are known terror breeding grounds.


Attorney General Orders Crackdown On 'Sanctuary Cities,' Threatens Holding Funds

By Mar 28, 2017

The Justice Department is following through on an executive order to withhold as much as $4.1 billion in federal grants from so-called "sanctuary cities," generally defined as places where local law enforcement limit their cooperation with federal authorities on immigration enforcement.