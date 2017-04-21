Federal Law To Protect Drinking Water Up For Review

Originally published on April 20, 2017 4:00 pm
Ever since the tragedy in Flint, Michigan, where lead in drinking water poisoned hundreds of children, attention has focused on the nation’s lead regulations.
The Environmental Protection Agency implemented the Lead and Copper Rule in 1991, and is now considering updating it. But some experts fear proposed changes could actually weaken protections for public health.
Julie Grant (@AFrontJulie) of Here & Now contributor The Allegheny Front reports.
