Feds lift regulatory restriction for M&T Bank after four years

By Michael Mroziak 3 minutes ago

A regulatory matter involving M&T Bank, raised four years ago amidst a major bank acquisition, was formally resolved Thursday when the Federal Reserve lifted a "letter of agreement" related to it.


At issue were M&T's anti-money-laundering and Bank Secrecy Act programs. The federal government did not accuse the Buffalo-based bank of any wrongdoing. But it raised concerns that, as M&T worked to acquire New Jersey-based Hudson City Bancorp in a multi-billion dollar deal, the Buffalo-headquartered bank's programs were insufficient for an entity of its size.

"There was no indication we were allowing people to launder money for any illicit purposes at all," said M&T vice chairman Rich Gold. "Really, the focus was on whether the program had kept pace with the growth of M&T over time and whether the program was going to be adequate for the size we aspired to become."

In the government's opinion, the bank's program had deficiencies. Both sides entered into a "letter of agreement" in June 2013. M&T completed its acquisition of Hudson City Bancorp in 2015, growing the Buffalo bank into one that held, according to Gold, an estimated $100 billion in assets.

On Thursday, the Federal Reserve announced M&T had met all requirements listed in its 2013 "letter of agreement."

"What our regulators are telling us officially is that we have satisfied all of the conditions of the original written agreement and now have a program that is commensurate with our size and complexity," Gold said.

It lifts a burden on the bank and opens the path to future acquisitions but Gold pointed out that lifting the letter should not be seen as the government's blanket endorsement of any future deals.

"While a tremendously important impediment has been eliminated as of today, we still have to go through an approval process with regulators for any potential merger or acquisition that we might consider," he said.

Gold told WBFO the bank learned a lesson of not taking anything in the regulation process for granted.

The company also recently released its second quarter report, showing higher-than expected revenue that, in turn, resulted in earnings exceeding analysts' expectations.

Tags: 
WBFO Business Desk
m&t bank
Hudson City Bancorp

Related Content

M&T Bank marks 160 years amidst shifting local banking market

By Michael Mroziak Aug 30, 2016
Michael Mroziak, WBFO

Amidst upcoming changes in Buffalo's banking market, one of the city's longtime banks is marking an anniversary.

M&T merger passes another regulatory hurdle

By WBFO Newsroom & Associated Press Oct 12, 2015

The next expansion of Buffalo's M&T Bank has taken another step toward reality. New York state regulators have approved M&T's application to acquire Hudson City Bancorp Inc. 

M&T Bank gets approval for merger

By Oct 1, 2015

M&T Bank is days away from becoming the 14th largest bank in the nation. The Federal Reserve Bank, on Wednesday approved the merger with Hudson City Bancorp, more than three years after application.


M&T Bank acquires Hudson City Bancorp for $3.7 billion

By WBFO Newsroom Aug 27, 2012

Buffalo-based M&T Bank Corporation has announced the largest acquisition in company history.

M&T will take over the Paramus, New Jersey-based Hudson City Bancorp Incorporated for an estimated $3.7 billion.  Ninety-seven of the 135 branches being purchased by M&T are in New Jersey, which will make it the Garden State's fourth-largest bank by deposit share.